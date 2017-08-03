Watch Ty Dolla $ign Party, Ponder Romance in 'Love U Better' Video

Ty Dolla $ign boozes and broods in his new video for "Love U Better" featuring Lil Wayne and The-Dream.

The Ryan Hope-directed clip opens with the trio pulling up to a sleek Los Angeles mansion where a party is already in full swing. Ty Dolla $ign and The-Dream deliver vocals amidst bottles, blunts and beautiful women, while Lil Wayne spits his ferocious verse in front of a bathroom mirror.

Despite the reverie, Ty leaves the group and heads out to the balcony as "Love U Better" comes to a close. The song's final moments are interspersed with flares of fraught audio from what sounds like a fight. Ty Dolla $ign puffs a blunt and gazes pensively into the night as the video cuts to a young boy watching the house party silently from the steps.

DJ Mustard and Twice as Nice co-produced "Love U Better," which marks the first song from Ty Dolla $ign's upcoming second LP, Beach House 3. The singer has yet to announce a release date for the LP, which follows his 2015 debut, Free TC, and 2016 mixtape Campaign.