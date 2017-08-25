Watch Tove Lo Walk on Walls in Introspective 'Fire Fade' Short Film

Tove Lo released a dark, introspective short film, "Fire Fade," featuring five tracks – "Don't Talk About It," "Imaginary Friend," Keep it Simple," "Flashes" and "WTF Love Is" – from her 2016 LP, Lady Wood. The 21-minute project follows her controversial "Fairy Dust" visual, which YouTube briefly removed (before reinstating) due to its controversial, highly sexual content.

Tim Erem directed the new NSFW clip, which shadows Tove Lo during an emotional breakdown at a cheap motel. "Everyone around is watching me – or are they just looking when I look at them? I can't tell," she narrates at the start. "Everything is so beautiful but so cold. Where did the fire go?"

The Swedish electro-pop singer writhes against a wall, crawls on the floor and confesses secrets to a butterfly. All the while, she employs some surreal dance moves in the hallway that recall both Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal" anti-gravity lean and one dizzying sequence from Christopher Nolan's Inception.



Tove Lo kicks off a North American tour September 13th in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She opens eight shows for Coldplay during a brief run launching September 26th before closing with three more headlining dates.

The singer will host a Facebook Live Q&A on Saturday, August 26th at 2:00 p.m. ET.