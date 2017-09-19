Watch Tom Morello, Nancy Wilson Lead All-Star John Lennon Cover

Tom Morello, Heart's Nancy Wilson, Brandi Carlile and more delivered a rousing cover of John Lennon's "Power to the People" to close out the Global Citizen Live concert in New York City Monday. The performance also featured M. Ward, Valerie Simpson, Liv Warfield and Paul Shaffer.

Vocal duties were split amongst the myriad singers onstage, with Warfield and Shaffer delivering especially ecstatic verses followed by Morello's guitar solo. The musician showed off all his tricks, moving from his signature string scratching to shredding with his teeth, in the process revealing the all-aps message on the back of his guitar: "End Racism."

During the Global Citizen Live concert, Annie Lennox was also honored with the second George Harrison Global Citizen Award for her work as both a musician and activist. The honor was established in 2016, with Paul Simon presenting it posthumously to the late Beatle.

Monday's concert was just one of several events set to take place during Global Citizen Week, which wraps September 23rd with a massive free concert in Central Park featuring Stevie Wonder, Green Day, the Chainsmokers, Pharrell and more. Now in its sixth year, Global Citizen aims to promote efforts to end extreme poverty, tackle climate change and fight inequality.

Video courtesy of Joe Rashbaum