Watch TLC Dance, Croon in Playful 'Haters' Video

TLC confidently brush off their naysayers in their laid-back "Haters" video, dancing and mugging for the camera alongside an eclectic group of fans in a Brady Bunch-styled split-screen.

T-Boz and Chilli co-star in the minimalist clip, trading verses and harmonizing throughout the synth-driven R&B-pop tune. The visual concludes by promoting Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation.

TLC released the track last month as the first single from their upcoming self-titled LP, out June 30th. The girl-group's fifth album will mark their first duo release: 2002's 3D was the last to feature original member Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes before her death that year.

The group funded their self-proclaimed "last and final" album through Kickstarter, raising over $430,000. They initially struggled to name the LP, even soliciting fan suggestions.

In April, TLC released the LP's lead single, "Way Back," featuring Snoop Dogg. On July 7th, the group will embark on the I Love the '90s – The Party Continues Tour alongside Naughty by Nature, Biz Markie and more.