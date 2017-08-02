Watch Thundercat Explore 'Tokyo' in First 'Drunk' Video

Thundercat takes fans on a journey through one of his favorite cities in the new video for "Tokyo," his ode to the Japanese capital that he has "a love affair" with. "Tokyo" marks Thundercat's first video off Drunk, which arrived in February.

In the song, the Los Angeles bassist name-checks Tokyo staples like Gundam Café, pachinko machines, sushi restaurants and anime. The new clip finds Thundercat partaking in all of those activities, from consuming too much raw fish to perusing anime shops to hanging out in a local arcade.

In addition to the Jun Hanamoto-Hearn-directed rapid-fire trip through Tokyo, which was likely filmed during his world tour, the video also explores Thundercat's self-proclaimed love of Dragon Ball Z.

"Tokyo" is just one stop on Thundercat's 23-track funk odyssey Drunk, which boasts cameos by Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, Flying Lotus, Wiz Khalifa and Michael McDonald.

"I think one thing that playing an instrument has provided me is having a conversation," the bassist told Rolling Stone. "And have it not be contrived as shit. That's always what I've tried to do. I've tried to communicate. But at the end of the day it's still for you to understand something. Understand that the world is bigger than you. And that shit is weird."

