Watch Thirty Seconds to Mars' Patriotic 'Walk on Water' Video

Jared Leto's Thirty Seconds to Mars document all facets of America – its physical beauty, cultural diversity and social injustice – in the sweeping video for "Walk on Water," the alt-rock band's first new song in four years.

This summer, the group recruited fans in all 50 states – plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico – to film and submit homemade videos from their July 4th celebrations with the aim of creating a "filmed portrait of the country." The "Walk on Water" clip previews the resulting, forthcoming documentary film, A Day in the Life of America, which utilized 92 professional film crews, 10,000 fan submissions and news and social media content.

The "Walk on Water" visual demonstrates the eclectic views of U.S. citizens, using time and state stamps as it veers across the country – from a baseball game in California to a skateboarder in Ohio to a semi-truck crashing in Pennsylvania to President Trump speaking at the White House.

A handful of celebrities – LeBron James, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Danny Trejo – make guest spots. Elsewhere, Leto incorporates assorted statistics about the U.S., from the "313 unique religions practiced" in the country to "Americans [checking] their phones 150 times" in a single day.

The arena-friendly "Walk on Water" is set to appear on Thirty Seconds to Mars' upcoming fifth LP, which follows 2013's Love, Lust, Faith and Dreams. The band has yet to announce the album's title or release date.