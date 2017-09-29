The xx performed "Dangerous" and "Say Something Loving," two melodic tracks from their third LP, I See You, on Thursday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Related How Pop Introverts the xx Ditched Minimalism on Glossy New LP Band talks learning from master hitmakers, transcending "teenage dramatics" on bold third album 'I See You'

Bassist Oliver Sim opened "Dangerous" with a thumping low-end, while resident beat-maker Jamie xx bounced around the stage to trigger brass samples and electronics. Sim and singer Romy Madley Croft split their usual vocal duties, alternating some lines and occasionally crooning in unison. Without her usual electric guitar, Croft was free to jump around enthusiastically at the song's climax.

On "Say Something Loving," xx played keys and built drum pad rhythms in real time. Croft anchored the track with her chiming guitar chords, ending the performance with firm downstrokes.

The xx are currently deep into a North American tour, which stretches until mid-October. Their next show is Friday, September 29th in L.A.

