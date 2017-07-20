Watch the Who Perform Thrilling 'I Can See For Miles' on 'Fallon'

The Who delivered performed two classic tracks – "I Can See for Miles" and "You Better You Bet" – on The Tonight Show Wednesday.

The rock outfit opened with "I Can See for Miles" from 1967's The Who Sell Out, treading deftly through the track's simmering verses and building to each bombastic chorus. Before the final refrain, guitarist Pete Townshend even pulled out his best trick, unleashing a nifty triple windmill.

The Who then jumped forward a few decades for a performance of "You Better You Bet" off 1981's Face Dances. Amidst the steady guitars and twinkling synths of the pop rock tune, singer Roger Daltrey delivered mighty vocals. The performance closed with a quick shot of host Jimmy Fallon and Roots guitarist Captain Kirk Douglas singing along in the crowd.







The Who are in the middle of a North American tour which includes a six show Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace, July 29th through August 11th. Following the trek, Townshend will embark on a short solo tour during which he'll perform the Who's famous 1973 double album Quadrophenia with a live orchestra. That tour begins September 2nd in Lenox, Massachusetts.