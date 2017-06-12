Watch the Weeknd's Mysterious New 'Secrets' Video

The Weeknd unveiled another music video off his 2016 LP Starboy, this time for his new single "Secrets."

Related 50 Best Albums of 2016 Beyoncé smashed the system, Chance the Rapper counted his blessings, David Bowie left a powerful goodbye and more

The video, filmed in part at the University of Toronto, sees Abel Tesfaye navigating long circuitous hallways, rooms full of mirrors and other structural anomalies in search of a woman who is also being pursued by Canadian singer Black Atlass.

The Pedro Martin-Calero-directed video mysteriously ends with some body-switching and the Weeknd strolling outside in the snow, where he confronts a massive levitating crucifix.

"Secrets," which interpolates the chorus from the Romantics' Eighties hit "Talking in Your Sleep" as well as samples Tears for Fears' "Pale Shelter," follows the Weeknd's Starboy videos for "I Feel It Coming," "Starboy," "Reminder," "Party Monster" and "False Alarm."