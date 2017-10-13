Watch the Pretenders Perform 'Talk of the Town' on 'Austin City Limits'

The Pretenders surge through their 1981 track "Talk of the Town" in a preview of their upcoming Austin City Limits episode, which premieres Saturday, October 14th. Chrissie Hynde and James Walbourne form a wall of rippling guitar chords on the dreamy Pretenders II track.

In another exclusive clip of their debut ACL appearance, the quintet perform "I Hate Myself" from their Dan Auerbach-produced 2016 LP, Alone. Over a static drum beat, moaning pedal-steel and woozy tremolo bar drone, Hynde berates herself by sneering the song title over and over.



Related The Pretenders Ain't Sobbing Chrissie Hynde on her early days as a music critic, being a woman on the road, and almost losing her virginity to Ron Wood

Hynde and drummer Martin Chambers chat with Austin City Limits executive producer Terry Lickona in a behind-the-scenes interview. The longtime bandmates – the current line-up's two original members – discuss ideal venue sizes, their younger fans and the annoyance of audience members using cell phones during a show, among other topics.

Hynde also praised Auerbach for his production and laid-back spirit during the recording of Alone. "I see it as a Dan Auerbach album," she admitted. "In my heart of hearts, that's how I see that album. It's more like I guested with him. But of course I'm very happy to take the credit. He's the producer, and that's just the way it has to be."

