Watch the Pretenders Perform 'Talk of the Town' on 'Austin City Limits'

The Pretenders surge through their 1981 track "Talk of the Town" in a preview of their upcoming Austin City Limits episode, which premieres Saturday, October 14th. Chrissie Hynde and James Walbourne form a wall of rippling guitar chords on the dreamy Pretenders II track.
In another exclusive clip of their debut ACL appearance, the quintet perform "I Hate Myself" from their Dan Auerbach-produced 2016 LP, Alone. Over a static drum beat, moaning pedal-steel and woozy tremolo bar drone, Hynde berates herself by sneering the song title over and over.
Hynde and drummer Martin Chambers chat with Austin City Limits executive producer Terry Lickona in a behind-the-scenes interview. The longtime bandmates – the current line-up's two original members – discuss ideal venue sizes, their younger fans and the annoyance of audience members using cell phones during a show, among other topics.
Hynde also praised Auerbach for his production and laid-back spirit during the recording of Alone. "I see it as a Dan Auerbach album," she admitted. "In my heart of hearts, that's how I see that album. It's more like I guested with him. But of course I'm very happy to take the credit. He's the producer, and that's just the way it has to be."