Watch the National Cover Talking Heads' 'Heaven' Live

The National covered Talking Heads' "Heaven," a highlight from their 1979 LP, Fear of Music, during a concert Tuesday at London's Eventim Apollo. The indie-rock quintet rarely wavered from the original arrangement, utilizing major-to-minor guitar chords and a clockwork drum beat.

Frontman Matt Berninger injected his trademark plainspoken delivery in the verses, while stretching his voice to a near-scream on the choruses – much like his approach on recent single "The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness." The singer seemed to channel Talking Heads leader David Byrne on a couple lines, particularly the quirky delivery of "It's hard to imagine that nothing at all / Could be so exciting, could be this much fun."

The National released their acclaimed seventh LP, Sleep Well Beast, earlier this month. Last month, the group issued a meticulously assembled time-lapse video for single "Day I Die," compiled from roughly 5,000 black-and-white photos of the band rehearsing.