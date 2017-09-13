Watch the Killers' Rousing Cover of David Bowie's 'Fame'

The Killers visited BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge Wednesday to perform their Wonderful Wonderful single "The Man," with a twist: Brandon Flowers and company segued immediately into a faithful rendition of David Bowie's "Fame."

As per tradition, artists occupying the Live Lounge deliver an exclusive cover – recently, Coldplay's Chris Martin performed Paul Simon's "Graceland" – and the Killers used the opportunity to debut their take on the Young Americans classic.

"Fame" isn't the first Bowie song that the Killers have played live: Back in 2005, "Moonage Daydream" regularly popped up in the band's setlists, with their take on Diamond Dogs' "Rock 'n' Roll With Me" taking its spot the following tour.

The Killers closed out their Live Lounge set with "Mr. Brightside." Flowers recently spoke to Rolling Stone about the 2005 single's sudden resurgence.

"I hope it doesn't eclipse anything else we're doing," Flowers said of the Hot Fuss track. "It just keeps snowballing and getting bigger. That said, anybody that's ever started a band envisions something like that happening to them. It's incredible. I can't complain."

Wonderful Wonderful is out September 22nd.