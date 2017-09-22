Watch the Killers Perform Swaggering 'The Man' on 'Colbert'

The Killers celebrated the eve of their new LP release by performing their smooth funk-rock single "The Man" on The Late Show.

Singer Brandon Flowers adopted a cocky persona, much like the characters in the song's cinematic video, puffing out his chest and employing some glammy stage moves – particularly the dramatic hand gestures on chorus line "I got news for you, baby/ You're looking at the man."

The band utilized a vivid stage design: A male (Mars) sign was staged in front, with a female counterpart (Venus) positioned under a trio of backing vocalists. After the performance, Flowers shed his swaggering character and cracked a smile in Colbert's direction.

Flowers recently told Rolling Stone that he channeled the machismo of his younger self, just after the band became successful, in the song. "I felt special, invincible," he said. "I don't feel like that anymore, so it was something I was exploring on this record. I know what it's like to stand up onstage and lie to people. I prefer the songs where I'm just telling the truth. Those are the songs that will resonate more."



"The Man" is featured on the Killers' newly released fifth LP, Wonderful Wonderful. The band has sporadic live dates booked throughout the fall, and they'll launch a full-scale North American tour on January 5th in Toronto.