Watch the Killers' Mysterious 'Run for Cover' Video

The Killers unveiled their mysterious new video for "Run for Cover," the second single off the band's upcoming LP Wonderful Wonderful.



Keeping with the song title, the artfully constructed tale of betrayal and murder centers on a woman being chased down a dark road by a car driven by her partner, who is in pursuit of a cassette tape she stole from him.

In black-and-white flashbacks, the story is fleshed out, with the woman running off from their mansion after an argument before taking up residence in a motel, where she fixes herself a Molotov cocktail. The incendiary device comes into play during the Tarik Mikou-directed video's fiery climax.

The story actually ends in the opening seconds of "Run for Cover," with the woman emerging from the desolate road the following morning unscathed. Throughout the video, the Killers ominously hover over the action, as if they're the orchestrators of the chaos. The band never interacts with the characters.

The date on the cassette tape – 07/28/17 – cleverly corresponds with the exact date the Killers first released "Run for Cover" as a single and detailed Wonderful Wonderful.

"Run for Cover" follows the Killers' original video for "The Man," a visual ode to their native Las Vegas, as well as a second video that hyped this weekend's Mayweather vs. McGregor fight.