Watch the Killers' Brandon Flowers Strut Around Vegas in 'The Man' Video

The Killers' Brandon Flowers swaggers around Las Vegas as a sharply dressed stage entertainer, pumps iron in a tank-top outside a trailer and goes hog-wild at a casino in the band's cinematic video for new single "The Man."

For the clip's first half, director Tim Mattia frames these myriad Flowers as part of the same cocky persona. ("I got gas in the tank; I got money in the bank," he croons over a slinky, bass-heavy groove.) But the singer's luck turns sour after an awkward stage performance, unsuccessful gambling and fight inside a casino.

"The Man" – which Flowers described to the BBC as "pretty funky, funkier than we've ever done before" – is the Killers' first single from their upcoming fifth album, Wonderful Wonderful. The Jacknife Lee-produced LP, which follows 2012's Battle Born, is reportedly "soon to be completed."

The Killers recently performed a surprise set at Glastonbury, and they have multiple festival dates scheduled throughout the summer and fall, including a headlining spot at Chicago's Lollapalooza on August 4th.