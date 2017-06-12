Watch the 1975 Honor Manchester Mayor With 'Moment of Noise'

The 1975 honored the mayor of Manchester and some of the British city's police officers Saturday during the band's set at Manchester's Parklife Festival.

"We've got a real mayor here. He's said everything that needs to be said," singer Matt Healy said of Andy Burnham after welcoming the mayor onstage, nearly three weeks after a terror attack at the Manchester Arena killed 22 people following an Ariana Grande concert on May 22nd.

After Grande's One Love Manchester on June 4th, the Parklife fest offered Mancunians another opportunity to heal from the tragedy and return to normalcy.

“We’ve all spent a lot of time mourning, since what happened," Healy added. "But this is a music festival and we've had a lot of silence. Now, we've decided we don't wanna have a moment of silence. We want to do a moment of noise."

Healy then asked the crowd to, as the mayor and officers departed the stage, have "a minute of going fucking mental," which resulted in a cacophony of cheers and screams from the audience.

Watch video of the tribute below: