Watch Trailer for New Mick Ronson Documentary, 'Beside Bowie'

David Bowie's Spiders From Mars cohort, guitarist Mick Ronson, is the focus of a new documentary called, Beside Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story.

Bowie provided exclusive voiceovers for the film, which looks at the late Ronson's underappreciated career as a sideman for artists like Bob Dylan (as a member of the Rolling Thunder Revue), Lou Reed (on Transformer), John Mellencamp (on "Jack and Diane") and main guitarist on five Bowie albums, including Hunky Dory, The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars and Aladdin Sane.

Beside Bowie will feature live footage of Ronson in action in addition to archival previously unreleased backstage footage, unseen Mick Rock photographs and more.

"Both Mick Ronson and David Bowie together were the ultimate duo. They performed and recorded like magicians and created masterpieces that will live on forever," director Jon Brewer said in a statement. Ronson died in 1993 at the age of 46.

Beside Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story will begin a nationwide run of cinemas starting September 1st, with a home video release to follow on October 27th. Check the film's site for more information.