Watch Taylor Swift's Intimate, Living Room Rendition of 'New Year's Day'

Taylor Swift performed a solo rendition of piano ballad "New Year's Day," the closing track from her newly issued LP Reputation, in an intimate live video. The clip, which aired Thursday during a commercial break for ABC's Scandal, found Swift surrounded by 100 handpicked fans in the living room of her Rhode Island home.

Throughout the visual, the camera zooms from wide views of fans swaying in unison to close-up shots of Swift's hands and grinning face. The guests chime in to sing along on the song's emo-styled chorus.

The video, filmed in October, is part of a series in which Swift invited fans for special early listening parties to preview new music, walking her guests through each song's inspiration and writing process. Reputation, released Friday, is currently not available on streaming services.

The singer's new AT&T video platform, Taylor Swift NOW, premieres November 13th. In October, Swift detailed her new social networking app, The Swift Life, set to launch in late 2017.