Watch Taylor Swift's Dark, Sci-Fi-Themed '...Ready For It?' Video

Taylor Swift unveiled a gritty, futuristic new video for "…Ready For It?" The track will appear on the pop star's upcoming album, Reputation, out November 10th.

In the clip, Swift struts through a dystopian world in a dark, hooded coat before she encounters her stripped-down doppelgänger. As the pair interact, both versions of Swift make electrifying transformations.

"I see how this is gonna go/ Touch me and you'll never be alone," she sings over a foreboding melody and slithering beats. "I-island breeze and lights down low/ No one has to know."

Swift began teasing the video for "…Ready For It?" with preview clips on Instagram Monday. The video marks her second Reputation visual, following the dark, satirical video for lead single, "Look What You Made Me Do."

Along with "Look What You Made Me Do" and "…Ready For It?" Swift recently shared a third Reputation track, "Gorgeous." Reputation marks Swift's sixth LP and first since 2014's 1989, which won the Grammy for Album of the Year.



Other than the steady stream of songs and videos, Swift has remained relatively quiet during the Reputation rollout. The singer has yet to announce a full track list or tour dates in support of the album (though fans can secure early access to tickets, when they become available, by pre-ordering the album). Swift is scheduled to appear at two stops on this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour: December 1st in Los Angeles and December 8th in New York City.

Earlier this month, Swift announced that she was launching a new social networking app, The Swift Life, which is expected to arrive later this year. The app offers fans the potential to interact with Swift through her posts and access other exclusive "Taylor stuff" like "Taymoji" stickers, tickets and photos.