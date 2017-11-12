Watch Taylor Swift Perform 'Reputation' Songs on 'SNL'

A day after releasing Reputation, Taylor Swift appeared as musical guest on Saturday Night Live, where the singer served up the live debut of "…Ready for It?" and performed "Call It What You Want."

Swift, making her first official SNL appearance since 2009, first took the stage with the first ever performance of "…Ready for It?," with the singer and four dancers confidently delivering the pop cut over the pre-recorded backing track.

For her second performance of the night, Swift picked up her acoustic guitar and sang into a Reputation-branded microphone for the ballad "Call It What You Want." A cellist and four vocalists back Swift for the track, which is rumored to reference ex-boyfriends and her feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian; keeping with the theme of the song, for the SNL performance, the singer wore a shirt with a picture of a snake on it.

Although Swift previously handled double duty as SNL host and musical guest in 2009, she didn't appear in any sketches during her most recent visit to the series' Studio 8H.

Swift will reportedly announce a stadium tour in support of Reputation in December. The album sold over 700,000 streaming-less copies on Friday on its way toward going at least platinum in its first week of release.