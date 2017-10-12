Watch Tash Sultana's Hypnotic Live Set

Australian loop pedal maestro Tash Sultana patiently assembles psychedelic symphonies in this exclusive Rolling Stone video. The emerging Melbourne singer-songwriter performs two shapeshifting singles from her 2016 EP, Notion – both of which showcase her dynamic guitar and vocal skills.

Sultana opens with "Jungle," layering a four-chord chug with an octave-dropped bass effect, bluesy wah-wah, rhythm pad percussion and hypnotic glossolalia. Before the seven-minute mark, she cranks out a distorted solo.

"Notion" similarly opens with a sparse guitar figure but blooms into a display of looped guitar-and-vocals wizardry. Throughout, Sultana gestures her hand throughout the air, as if conducting an invisible orchestra; in select moments, she smiles to herself, as if laughing at an inside joke no one else can hear.

Sultana launched her career as a busker in Melbourne, earning buzz from her viral YouTube videos. After releasing Notion last September, she performed throughout Australia, New Zealand, the U.K. and Europe. She is currently touring the U.S. until late October, with her next show scheduled for the 14th at the Austin City Limits Music Festival.