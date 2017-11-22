Watch SZA Unveil Hypnotizing, Stripped-Down 'Go Gina' Video

SZA delivers a sparse and striking rendition of "Go Gina" in a new video for Vevo's Lift series. "Go Gina" appears on SZA's debut album CTRL.
Set in a misty forest, the clip finds SZA and a lone bassist stripping "Go Gina" of its drums and synths to craft a beautifully simple arrangement. As the hypnotizing bass line churns, SZA delivers a dexterous vocal performance filled with clever runs that reach a chilling and surreal peak as she suddenly appears before a giant mirror situated in the middle of the clearing.
SZA released CTRL in June, following a pair of mixtapes – 2012's See.SZA.Run and 2013's S – and a 2014 EP Z. This year, the burgeoning R&B star also appeared on Maroon 5's single, "What Lovers Do," and contributed a verse to a remix of Lorde's "Homemade Dynamite." In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, SZA mentioned that she was working on a new album with Mark Ronson and Tame Impala.
SZA has spent much of 2017 on the road, and she'll kick off another North American leg December 8th in Norfolk, Virginia.