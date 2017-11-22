Watch SZA Unveil Hypnotizing, Stripped-Down 'Go Gina' Video

SZA delivers a sparse and striking rendition of "Go Gina" in a new video for Vevo's Lift series. "Go Gina" appears on SZA's debut album CTRL.

Related How SZA Beat Depression and Cracked the Top 10 With 'Ctrl' Singer talks childhood bullying, signing to Top Dawg and her bold debut LP

Set in a misty forest, the clip finds SZA and a lone bassist stripping "Go Gina" of its drums and synths to craft a beautifully simple arrangement. As the hypnotizing bass line churns, SZA delivers a dexterous vocal performance filled with clever runs that reach a chilling and surreal peak as she suddenly appears before a giant mirror situated in the middle of the clearing.

SZA released CTRL in June, following a pair of mixtapes – 2012's See.SZA.Run and 2013's S – and a 2014 EP Z. This year, the burgeoning R&B star also appeared on Maroon 5's single, "What Lovers Do," and contributed a verse to a remix of Lorde's "Homemade Dynamite." In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, SZA mentioned that she was working on a new album with Mark Ronson and Tame Impala.

SZA has spent much of 2017 on the road, and she'll kick off another North American leg December 8th in Norfolk, Virginia.