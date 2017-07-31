Watch SZA Shoot Firecrackers From Fingers in 'Supermodel' Video

SZA swaggers through a magical forest filled with winged children in her eye-popping "Supermodel" video.

In the clip, the neo-soul singer is emboldened by the kids' magical fairy dust. After a man taunts her with his constant laughing, she struts past unfazed and exacts her revenge on a school playground, blasting him with fireworks from her fingers.

Pharrell Williams co-wrote and contributed vocals to "Supermodel," the opening track from the singer's recently issued debut LP, Ctrl. The soulful song opens with SZA crooning over a skeletal, flanged electric guitar before exploding in its final minute with a jazzy drum groove.

"Supermodel" is the Top Dawg Entertainment singer's third video promoting Ctrl, following "Drew Barrymore" (which includes a cameo from the titular actress) and "Love Galore" featuring Travis Scott. The album, one of Rolling Stone's 50 Best Albums of 2017 So Far, also includes guest spots from label mates Kendrick Lamar and Isaiah Rashad, along with James Fauntleroy.

SZA will kick off a headlining North American tour August 16th in Richmond, Virginia.