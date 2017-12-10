Watch SZA Perform 'The Weekend,' 'Love Galore' on 'SNL'

SZA made her Saturday Night Live debut on the series' final episode of 2017, where the Grammy-nominated singer performed a pair of songs, "The Weekend" and "Love Galore."

For both performances, SZA delivered the songs backed by a choir and a woodwind section and surrounded by piles of flickering televisions and computer monitors like the cover of her Ctrl.



On "The Weekend," the backing singers gave the rendition an ethereal tone while the choir turned "Love Galore" into a bouncy sing-along. Both tracks feature on SZA's breakout debut LP Ctrl, one of Rolling Stone's 50 Best Albums of 2017.



SZA is up for five Grammys at the January 28th award show, including nods for Best New Artist, Best R&B Song ("Supermodel"), Best Rap/Sung Collaboration ("Love Galore") and Best R&B Performance ("The Weekend").

During SNL's opening monologue, surprise guests Seth Rogen and Jonah Hill both praised SZA.