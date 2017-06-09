Watch Supermodels Lip Dub Justin Bieber, David Guetta's New Song '2U'

David Guetta and Justin Bieber paired their new collaborative single "2U" with a video featuring Victoria's Secret models lip-syncing to the EDM powerhouse and pop singer's track.

The clip stars supermodels Jasmine Tookes, Stella Maxwell, Romee Strijd, Elsa Hosk, Sara Sampaio and Martha Hunt – the same six Bieber name-checked without context earlier in the week – performing a lip dub of the upbeat single in a behind-the-scenes look at a Victoria's Secret photo shoot.

In a statement, Guetta said of "2U," "Justin has such a unique voice and I have so much respect for his talent but also for his choices. He took some risks reinventing himself lately in such a cool amazing creative way. I'm very proud to finally share a record with him. I feel like '2U' is an incredible combination of emotion energy with a huge melody combined with edgy sounds."

Guetta also talked about the collaboration with MTV UK. "It's just a very romantic love song," the producer said. "What I'm trying to do here is a combination of emotional parts and the energy of crazy electronic dance beats. That's what I do, and that's what I like. I like making the people dance, but with a tear in their eyes."

He added that there would be two videos for "2U," the Victoria's Secret lip dub as well as something "not branded."

"2U" follows Guetta's single with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne, "Light My Body Up."