Watch Stone Sour Flip Strip Club Script in Wild New Video

Stone Sour hit the strip club and take the stage themselves in the new video for "Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb and So Am I)." The track appears on the band's new album, Hydrograd.

The Ryan Valdez-directed clip opens with the band cruising around on scooters and pulling up in slow-motion to the seedy bar. However, expectations are swiftly flipped when the band members start serving drinks and primping in the dressing room. Amidst shots of Stone Sour bashing out "Rose Red Violent Blue," Corey Taylor and Co. show off their best pole moves beneath a cascade of dollar bills and even usher some women back to the champagne room.

Stone Sour released Hydrograd, their sixth LP, in June. The album follows the band's 2013 LP, House of Gold & Bones – Part 2, as well as as their two 2015 EPs, Meanwhile in Burbank… and Straight Outta Burbank….

Stone Sour will kick off the next leg of their North American tour September 23rd with a set at the High Elevation Rock Festival in Englewood, Colorado.