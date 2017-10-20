Watch Steve Angello, Pusha T's Frantic 'Freedom' Video

Steve Angello released the new video for "Freedom," the former Swedish House Mafia DJ's collaboration with Pusha T.



The simple black-and-white video stays true to the frenetic, paranoid pace of the track as a man runs for unknown reasons, with surveillance video spying on him as he sprints into an isolated forest. The man finally collapses in a field, unable to conjure enough strength to continue moving. The "Freedom" video, directed by Alexander Wessely, ends with the man passed out and alone.

"Freedom: The quality or state of being free," the video's disclaimer reads at the onset. Pusha T's rhymes reflect that theme with lyrics like "Money is power/ Look at the people in power/ Funeral flowers/ Freedom devoured/ This is not yours, this is ours/ America's ours."

"Freedom" appears on Angello's new two-track EP Inferno Chapter II, the follow-up to August's Genesis Chapter I EP. Paradiso Chapter III will follow before the arrival of the EDM star's next full-length LP, Almost Human.