Trending

Watch Steve Angello, Pusha T's Frantic 'Freedom' Video

Swedish House Mafia DJ, Clipse rapper compliment 'Inferno' EP track with paranoid visual

Steve Angello has dropped his new video for "Freedom," the former Swedish House Mafia DJ's collaboration with Pusha T.
Steve Angello has dropped his new video for "Freedom," the former Swedish House Mafia DJ's collaboration with Pusha T.

Steve Angello released the new video for "Freedom," the former Swedish House Mafia DJ's collaboration with Pusha T.

The simple black-and-white video stays true to the frenetic, paranoid pace of the track as a man runs for unknown reasons, with surveillance video spying on him as he sprints into an isolated forest. The man finally collapses in a field, unable to conjure enough strength to continue moving. The "Freedom" video, directed by Alexander Wessely, ends with the man passed out and alone.

"Freedom: The quality or state of being free," the video's disclaimer reads at the onset. Pusha T's rhymes reflect that theme with lyrics like "Money is power/ Look at the people in power/ Funeral flowers/ Freedom devoured/ This is not yours, this is ours/ America's ours."

"Freedom" appears on Angello's new two-track EP Inferno Chapter II, the follow-up to August's Genesis Chapter I EP. Paradiso Chapter III will follow before the arrival of the EDM star's next full-length LP, Almost Human.