Watch St. Vincent's Harrowing 'Slow Disco' Performance on 'Fallon'

St. Vincent delivered a heartbreaking rendition of "Slow Disco" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday. The track appears on St. Vincent's latest album, Masseduction.

Related How St. Vincent Battled Anxiety and Made Her Best Album Yet Annie Clark had so much success it literally made her sick. But she channeled that stress into the bold new 'Masseduction'

The performance found St. Vincent anchoring a striking tableau. She appeared in an understated pose before a microphone while an assortment of string musicians sat facing her in church pews. Over the sweeping orchestral arrangement, St. Vincent moved through "Slow Disco" with aching grace, her voice deftly receding into an echo as she sang the final refrain, "Don't it beat a slow dance to death?"

St. Vincent released Masseduction in October. The album marks her fifth solo LP and follows her 2014 self-titled effort. St. Vincent recently wrapped the first leg of her extensive Fear the Future tour. She is scheduled to kick off another North American run January 9th at Stage AE in Pittsburgh.