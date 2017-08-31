Watch St. Vincent's Dazzling, Downcast 'New York' Video

St. Vincent's "New York" is a doleful breakup ballad, but the track's new video is bright and full of vivid greens, yellows and purples.

The clip, directed by Alex Da Corte, weaves together a series of set-pieces. In most of these, the singer sits still in front of a dazzling backdrop, mouthing sorrowful lines as the camera pulls slowly backward. If St. Vincent moves – to raise a phone to her ear or point at the camera – her motions are deliberate and tightly controlled. The video also intersperses playful interludes: shots of booted feet stomping out the song's melody on a toe tap piano and a swan that shows up at several points for comic effect.

"I think Annie's New York is the New York of my dreams – one that is blurry and fractured, dreamy and flat," director Alex Da Corte said in a statement. "It is the Toontown to my Hollywood. It is beautiful but slightly out of reach."

St. Vincent played "New York" onstage in 2016 before releasing the official version in June. This fall, the singer will perform a series of shows, starting in October in Los Angeles and wrapping up with a pair of concerts at the King Theatre in Brooklyn on December 2nd and 3rd. Her last album, St. Vincent, came out in 2014.