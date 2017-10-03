Watch St. Vincent Try to Stay Young in Biting 'Los Ageless' Video

St. Vincent explores the extremes of self-care in the new video for "Los Ageless." The track will appear on St. Vincent's upcoming LP, Masseducation, out October 13th via Loma Vista Recordings.



Related How St. Vincent Battled Anxiety and Made Her Best Album Yet Annie Clark had so much success it literally made her sick. But she channeled that stress into the bold new 'Masseduction'

Willo Perron directed the "Los Ageless" video, which finds St. Vincent's Annie Clark in a series of vignettes that offer an acerbic take on excessive beauty regimens and age-defying techniques. The rocker sits motionless beneath a hooded hair dryer, recovers from rhinoplasty while noodling on a guitar, steps in a pool of green slime that crawls up her legs and leans idly in a chair while a host of hands stretch the skin off her face.

Prior to the release of Masseducation, St. Vincent will premiere her new live show, "St Vincent: Fear the Future," October 7th as part of the Red Bull Music Academy Festival in Los Angeles. The "Fear the Future" live show was also a collaboration with Perron and audio from the concert will be available to stream live via Red Bull Radio.

St. Vincent will kick off a full North American tour in support of Masseducation November 14th at the Fillmore in Detroit.