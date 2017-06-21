Watch Snoop Dogg's Tongue-In-Cheek 'Moment I Feared' Video

Snoop Dogg unveiled a cheeky new video for "Moment I Feared" from his new album, Neva Left. The Dah Dah-directed clip plays out like an extended episode of Snoop's GGN Hood News web series and features a fake young rapper named Fonz D-lo, who seems to be a parody of Young Thug.



The "Moment I Feared" video opens with Snoop Dogg and Bay Area MC Rick Rock sharing a smoke and discussing their admiration for the next generation of young rappers. "That's what hip-hop is, it's meant to be different," Snoop says. "It's never meant to be the same. It's called biting if you duplicate what's been done." Snoop then introduces one such rising rapper, Fonz D-Lo, and offers a sample of the faux MC's music, a gauzy, auto-tuned cut with trap percussion that quickly gives way to the G-Funk of "Moment I Feared."

The rest of the video jumps between shots of Snoop and Rick Rock spitting "Moment I Feared" at the GGN news desk while Fonz D-lo participates in a photoshoot, wearing an outfit and striking poses that recall the cover of Young Thug's 2016 release Jeffery. The parody, however, turns cringeworthy at the end when Snoop "interviews" Fonz D-lo and asks the rapper if he's gay, leading to a plethora of questionable double entendres.



The "Moment I Feared" video arrives in the wake of Young Thug's new album, Beautiful Thugger Girls, which happens to feature Snoop Dogg on the song "Get High." Snoop released Neva Left in May.