Sleater-Kinney, R.E.M. Supergroup Play Forgotten Gig in 'Despierta' Clip

Filthy Friends – the supergroup featuring Sleater-Kinney singer Corin Tucker, R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck, bassist Scott McCaughey, guitarist Kurt Bloch and drummer Linda Pitmon – released a charmingly lo-fi video for their song "Despierta."

In the clip, the quintet perform the rattling rocker to an audience of zero during a backyard gig. After realizing the time is "Filthy Friends o'clock," a group of frantic fans pause their game of Uno and race through the woods, only to realize they've arrived too late.

"Despierta," the band's contribution to the anti-Trump project 30 Songs For 30 Days, also highlights their debut LP, Invitation, out August 25th. Original drummer Bill Rieflin (King Crimson) appears on the album, but Pitmon (the Baseball Project, Steve Wynn & the Miracle 3) has officially replaced him as a touring member.

Rolling Stone premiered the LP's rollicking lead single, "The Arrival," in June. Filthy Friends issued a seven-inch vinyl single featuring original track "Any Kind of Crowd" and a cover version of Roxy Music's "Editions of You" for Record Store Day 2017.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Tucker, who declared herself an "R.E.M. fanatic," enthused about the musical freedom of her new band. "For me, performing live with someone is the true litmus test of collaboration,"she said. "I remember our first Filthy Friends show together in Portland, I was able to turn to Peter onstage, and really read him then, as wide open to possibility, spontaneity and creative sparks."

Filthy Friends have tour dates booked throughout late August and September. Their next show is August 25th in Eugene, Oregon.