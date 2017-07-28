Watch Slayer's Thunderous 'Raining Blood' on 'Jimmy Fallon'

On Thursday's Tonight Show, thrash metal giants Slayer ventured back into their catalog for their Reign in Blood classic "Raining Blood," delivering a thundering rendition of the 1986 closing track from one of the Greatest 100 Metal Albums of All Time.

Related The 100 Greatest Metal Albums of All Time The most headbangable records ever, from Metallica's Black Album to Black Sabbath's 'Paranoid'

The performance likely also marked the first time "Betrayed by many / Now ornaments dripping above" had ever been uttered at Rockefeller Center.

Slayer's late-night debut wasn't just limited to the performance: In a web-only exclusive, the band seems bewildered to appear on The Tonight Show, with guitarist Kerry King, singer Tom Araya, drummer Paul Bostaph and drummer Gary Holt sharing their favorite stories from the road.







King told an anecdote about a straight edge friend/"tour manager" who decided to try hash one night during a European tour early in the band's career. "He was freaking out in the office for a little while and then he just vaporizes. He just disappeared," King said.

After searching the city for their "tour manager," the band had to move on to Rotterdam – the next stop on their tour – where they found him sitting outside the venue waiting for them. Araya later shared "a drinking story" from a tour stop in Montreal.

Slayer are in the midst of a summer tour with Lamb of God.