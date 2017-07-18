Watch Sisqo, Jcy's EDM Remake of 1999 Hit 'Thong Song'

Sisqo has created an updated, "2017 version" of his massive R&B hit "Thong Song" with the help of Norwegian production trio Jcy. "Thong Song" was originally featured on the singer's 1999 debut album Unleash the Dragon.

For the updated version, Sisqo goes EDM with a bigger, more tropical production than the original version. Sisqo even tones down the vocal runs amidst the drops. For the video, he retains much of the same aspects of the Miami-set, spring break-themed 2000 clip, with a bevy of thong-bikini clad women running around a beach. Some are also seen in a neon roller rink, still wearing their bikinis as a group of male dancers do choreography to the club-friendly track.

"I've been asked so many times over the years to make a new version of 'Thong Song,' and I have declined every time until I heard the new version that Jcy did," Sisqo explained in an interview with Buzzfeed News. "I thought it was dope and figured maybe it was time to put some new rims on the Bugatti."

Sisqo released "Thong Song" on New Year's Eve in 1999. It went on to reach Number Three on the Billboard Charts.

"Every time I perform that song, as soon as those first strings start, everybody jumps into the time machine and goes back to the fun they had back then and the crowd still goes nuts," the singer told Rolling Stone in 2014. "Instead of getting downplayed, it's getting bigger with each year."

