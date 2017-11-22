Watch Sia's 'Santa's Coming for Us' Video With Kristen Bell, J.B. Smoove

Sia stages a quirky Christmas Day party in her celebrity-packed "Santa's Coming for Us" video. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard star as the husband and wife of a massive family; Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things), Sophia Lillis (IT) and Wyatt Oleff (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) appear as the children; Henry Winkler and Susan Lucci show up as the grandparents; and Curb Your Enthusiasm's J.B. Smoove arrives down the chimney as Santa Claus.

The clip opens with Bell walking down the stairs of the family home. The clip then turns colorful as other relatives show up, eat dinner and break into a giddy dance party.

The horn-fueled "Santa's Coming for Us" highlights Sia's recently issued holiday LP, Everyday Is Christmas. The album, which the singer co-wrote with producer Greg Kurstin, also includes the love song "Snowman."

"She is unbelievable," Kurstin told Entertainment Weekly of his collaborator. "I don't know how she comes up with song lyric and melody ideas so quickly. She's like no one else … What really blows my mind is just that she wrote these new Christmas stories, in a way and it's kind of amazing that she did that."