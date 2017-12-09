Watch Sia's Festive 'Ho Ho Ho' Video

Sia has unveiled the new video for "Ho Ho Ho," the second chapter in a Claymation trilogy showcasing songs from her seasonal LP Everyday Is Christmas.



Picking up where the "Candy Cane Lane" video left off, "Ho Ho Ho" finds Sia's yarn-haired Claymation character pursuing a snow monster into a secluded house in the middle of the woods.

After befriending the creature, the little girl discovers the root of the snow monster's anger – an icy Midas touch – and, with the help of gloves, helps the monster string up Christmas lights and celebrate the holiday.

The trilogy, inspired by bygone Claymation specials like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, will conclude next Friday with the video for "Under the Mistletoe."

Sia first unwrapped her Everyday Is Christmas with an all-star video for "Santa's Coming for Us," starring Susan Lucci, Kristen Bell, J.B. Smoove, Henry Winkler and many more.