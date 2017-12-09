Trending

Watch Sia's Festive 'Ho Ho Ho' Video

Singer unwraps second visual of Claymation trilogy for 'Everyday Is Christmas'

Sia has unveiled the new video for "Ho Ho Ho," the second chapter in a Claymation trilogy showcasing songs from her seasonal LP Everyday Is Christmas.

Picking up where the "Candy Cane Lane" video left off, "Ho Ho Ho" finds Sia's yarn-haired Claymation character pursuing a snow monster into a secluded house in the middle of the woods.

After befriending the creature, the little girl discovers the root of the snow monster's anger – an icy Midas touch – and, with the help of gloves, helps the monster string up Christmas lights and celebrate the holiday.

The trilogy, inspired by bygone Claymation specials like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, will conclude next Friday with the video for "Under the Mistletoe."

Sia first unwrapped her Everyday Is Christmas with an all-star video for "Santa's Coming for Us," starring Susan Lucci, Kristen Bell, J.B. Smoove, Henry Winkler and many more.