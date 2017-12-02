Watch Sia's Claymation Christmas Video for 'Candy Cane Lane'

Sia unwraps her own claymation Christmas special in the singer's new video for "Candy Cane Lane," a track off her all-original seasonal LP Everyday Is Christmas.

"Candy Cane Lane," modeled after the holiday staple Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, is the first of three festive music videos that will be dispersed over the next three Fridays before Christmas, with visuals for Everyday Is Christmas' "Ho Ho Ho,” and "Underneath The Mistletoe” also planned to form a video trilogy.

The red-and-green-haired girl seen on the Everyday Is Christmas cover plays the central role in the first installment, with the girl and her dog discovering a meddlesome, rooftop-dwelling snow monster instead of cheerful ol' Frosty the Snowman.

After the snow monster tries to ruin Christmas by dumping mounds of snow down revelers' chimneys, the girl lures the ice creature into a trap using plastic candy canes and a net of Christmas lights. However, the snow monster manages to melt and escape with the Sia avatar in pursuit.

The video ends with the girl following the snow monster deep into the woods alone, where she stumbles on a mysterious ice-covered house.

Sia's holiday season first kicked off with the singer's all-star video for "Santa's Coming for Us," starring Susan Lucci, Kristen Bell, J.B. Smoove, Henry Winkler and many more.