Watch Shawn Mendes' Adventurous 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back' Video

Shawn Mendes takes fans on a tour of Europe in his new video for "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back," the latest single off the deluxe edition of his Illuminate LP.

The video, filmed in Paris, Amsterdam and the United Kingdom, sees the Canadian singer and his girlfriend – played by actress Ellie Bamber – exploring Europe while Mendes is out on tour. The duo race through transportation hubs, ride trains and trek along the coastline in the video, which intersperses footage from Mendes' concerts.

"I really wanted to make a video for this song that represents the spirit of adventure. It felt like there was no better place for that than to shoot throughout different beautiful cities and landscapes in Europe," Mendes said of the video in a statement.

"The song is about following someone that you love to the world's end, and making decisions you wouldn't ever have thought you would, because of someone you're just that enamored with. We wanted to put a story together that shows this relationship between a guy and a girl and their travels together, in the purest way possible."

In July, Mendes will embark on a two-month tour of North America.