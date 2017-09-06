Watch Shawn Mendes' Triumphant, Live 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back'

Shawn Mendes gives a triumphant performance of his hit song, "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back," in the song's live concert video. The singer-songwriter recently performed the track at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The live video was filmed at the Paris stop of his Illuminate World Tour in May. As Mendes gleefully strums his acoustic guitar, the packed audience sings along to every word. The Illuminate single is currently Number Six on the Billboard Hot 100.

Mendes released his sophomore album last year. The LP has three Top 20 singles. "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" and lead single "Treat You Better" even cracked the Top 10. Mendes wrapped the North American leg of his world tour in August and will resume with dates in South America, Oceania and Asia this fall. Before the tour picks back up, Mendes will help relaunch MTV's Unplugged franchise with an acoustic show filmed in Los Angeles.