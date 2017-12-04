Watch Sharon Jones & Dap-Kings' Rousing 'Sail On!' Video

Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings unveiled the new video for "Sail On!," a standout track off the late singer's final LP Soul of a Woman.

Like the band's intimate "Call on God" video, the brassy "Sail On!" relies on archival footage of Jones recording the song with her band at Brooklyn's Daptone Studios in the months before her November 2016 death.

In November, the Dap-Kings congregated on The Tonight Show to perform a tribute medley to Jones, with the band playing "Sail On!" and "Searching for a New Day" on the late-night show as a video of Jones singing was projected in the background. Both songs feature on Soul of a Woman, one of Rolling Stone's 50 Best Albums of 2017.

"The first time people hear [Soul of a Woman] – especially the hardcore Sharon fans – people are going to get real down and then it's going to take them back up," Daptone Records co-founder and Dap-Kings saxophonist Neal Sugarman told Rolling Stone in November. "From my perspective, it's one more nail in the annals of classic soul records because Sharon has proven through her catalog and live shows that she is one of the greats. Hopefully these are classic records, which means they'll live on forever."