Watch Sharon Jones & Dap-Kings' Intimate 'Call on God' Video

Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings shared decade-old studio footage for the new video for "Call on God," the gospel number that closes Jones' posthumous Soul of a Woman, which also marks the band's final studio album.



"Call on God" was among the songs Jones penned in the late Seventies for E.L. Fields' Gospel Wonders, the choir she sang for at New York's Universal Church of God. The singer revived the track in the studio in 2007 for the Dap-Kings' 100 Days, 100 Nights; it's that recording session that's captured in the "Call on God" video.

Moved by the power of the performance, Jones and the Dap-Kings decided to hold "Call on God" for an album of Jones-fronted gospel songs. Unfortunately, Jones died before the project was realized.

Jones' memorial service in 2016 featured a rendition of "Call on God" performed by Pastor Margot Fields, E.L.'s widow, and reunited members of the Gospel Wonders. Following the service, the Dap-Kings invited the Gospel Wonders into the studio to put the finishing touches on Soul of a Woman's version of "Call on God," which features Jones' 2007 vocal alongside her former choir.

"Sharon always wanted to add background vocals to the song and she would have been happy to know that her old friends had come through to sing with her one final time," the band said of the rendition.

The 11-track Soul of a Woman is available to pre-order now ahead of its November 17th release.