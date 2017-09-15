Watch Shakira's Surreal New 'Perro Fiel' Video With Nicky Jam

Shakira's new "Perro Fiel" video alternates between playful and surreal. Director Jaume de Laiguana cuts between the Colombian singer dancing at a race track and shots of solemn musicians sawing away at women decorated like cellos.

On "Perro Fiel," Shakira trades vocal hooks with guest singer Nicky Jam over a reggaeton drum groove laced with muted strings, whistles and EQ-shifting electronics. The track is Shakira's third official single from her 11th studio album, El Dorado, following "Chantaje" and "Me Enamoré."

The LP also features her hit collaboration with Carlos Vives, "La Bicicleta" (which won 2016 Latin Grammy Awards for Record of the Year and Song of the Year) and previously issued tracks "Deja Vu," "Comme Moi" and "Nada."

Shakira will promote El Dorado on a world tour launching this fall with a run of European dates. Her North American leg will kick off January 9th in Orlando, Florida and conclude February 10th in Las Vegas.