Watch 'Sesame Street' Cast Recreate Beastie Boys' 'Sabotage' Video

Big Bird meets Beastie Boys in a hilarious mash-up of Sesame Street and Spike Jonze's iconic "Sabotage" video. The clip's creator, Mylo the Cat (Adam Schleichkorn), pairs existing footage from the 1985 Sesame Street film Follow That Bird with the rap-punk blast of the band's signature track from 1994's Ill Communication.

Related Poll: The Best Music Videos of All Time Watch the winning videos, including clips by Michael Jackson, Nirvana and Guns N' Roses

Follow That Bird stars the titular yellow beast on the run from a social worker, as the other Sesame Street characters travel cross-country on a rescue mission. But Mylo the Cat's genius is styling these scenes like a Seventies TV cop-drama spoof, like the original "Sabotage," with the aid of title cards like "The Count as Cochese" and "Oscar the Grouch as Bobby, the Rookie."

The clip ends with a nod to late Beastie Boys member MCA.

Mylo the Cat previously created "Nineties hip-hop Muppet mash-ups" for Warren G.'s "Regulate" and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony's "Tha Crossroads." The viral master has also worked with Adult Swim in recent months on a series of short mash-up clips.