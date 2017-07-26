Watch Selena Gomez Eat Soap in Odd 'Fetish' Video With Gucci Mane

Selena Gomez's romantic obsessions turn surreal in her video for "Fetish," featuring Gucci Mane.

Director Petra Collins opens on a seemingly normal suburban street, where the singer walks by carrying bags of groceries. She approaches a house, nestled next to a recently crashed car, and the clip grows more absurd from there: Inside the home, Gomez eats soap, ties a knot of string around her tongue and writhes around on the kitchen floor.

"Take it or leave it/ Baby, take it or leave it," she sings over minimalist electro-pop production. "But I know you won't leave it, 'cause I know that you need it/ Look in the mirror/ When I look in the mirror, baby, I see it clearer/ Why you want to be nearer."

"Fetish," which Gomez released in mid-July, follows her Talking Heads-sampling single "Bad Liar." The singer has yet to announce the follow-up to her 2015 LP, Revival, or indicate whether these songs will appear on an album.

Last year, Gomez announced plans for a career hiatus to deal with lupus side effects, including "anxiety, panic attacks and depression."