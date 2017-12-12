Watch Screaming Females' Exquisite 'Deeply' Video

New Jersey DIY heroes Screaming Females unveiled a striking live video for their latest song "Deeply," which features singer/guitarist Marissa Paternoster performing a stripped-down version of the song alongside singer-songwriter Laura Veirs.

Recorded at the home studio of Thermals frontman Hutch Harris, the pair turn the stomping ballad into an aching folk-tinged number. Paternoster unspools crackling electric guitar lines over Veirs' acoustic strumming, and during the song's simple, affecting refrain – "And I fall/ So deeply and I fall" – Veirs' soft vocals rise sweetly in harmony with Paternoster's rich croon.

"Deeply" will appear on Screaming Females' forthcoming album, All At Once, which arrives February 23rd via Don Giovanni. The record marks the trio's seventh album and follows 2015's Rose Mountain. In October, Screaming Females shared album cut, "Glass House."

Screaming Females recorded All At Once at Seattle's London Bridge Studio and Red Room with producer Matt Bayles. The record will notably find the trio fleshing out their barebones rock aesthetic with synthesizers, Wurlitzers and xylophones. Fugazi drummer Brendan Canty also guests on album cut, "Soft Domination."



Screaming Females will kick off a North American tour in support of All At Once next year, starting with a three-night stand at Monty Hall in Jersey City, New Jersey February 22nd, 23rd and 24th.