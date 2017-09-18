Sam Smith documents romantic breakdown in his stirring video for new single "Too Good at Goodbyes." After opening with the singer crooning in a recording studio, the clip cycles through a series of anguished scenes – including distraught couples consoling each other, a boxer taking out his frustration on a punching bag and Smith staring pensively in a field.

"Too Good at Goodbyes," a quintessentially smooth Smith piano ballad, is the singer's first new song since his 2015 Oscar-winning James Bond theme, "Writing's On the Wall." The track marks the first sample of his upcoming second LP, which follows his multi-platinum 2014 debut, In the Lonely Hour.

In an Apple Music interview prior to the song's release, Smith said "Too Good at Goodbyes" is one of the most personal moments from the new, as-yet-untitled album. "This song is about me and about a relationship I was in," he said. "This album actually is not all about me. There's about four songs that are about me, and the rest are about different things and different people in my life and what they've gone through."

While Smith didn't reveal the album's release date, he explained that it will be out before Christmas. He also teased that the LP will include collaboration with Timbaland and a duet.

The singer recently told celebrity interview Sir Elton John that his latest songs sprung from a particularly dark period in his personal life.

"I was in a really bad place," he said. "I got dumped, which wasn't very nice. Writing music about that kind of thing is normally like therapy for me, but when I got dumped this time 'round I just couldn't write for about two months … My team had to force me to get into the studio, because I almost felt as if I didn't want to do it any more. So, there were moments on there where it got a bit intense and I started to lose myself."