Watch Sam Smith Deliver 'Thrill of It All' Songs on 'SNL'

Sam Smith returned to Saturday Night Live to perform a pair of tracks from the singer's upcoming new album The Thrill of It All, "Too Good at Goodbyes" and his just-released album closer "Pray."

The Thrill of It All, the follow-up to Smith's 2014 breakthrough debut LP In the Lonely Hour, arrives November 3rd.

Smith recently spoke to Rolling Stone about the anxiety he felt prior to the release of "Too Good at Goodbyes," which became a Top 5 hit for the singer. "I cried my eyes out, because I was so scared to release anything," Smith said, adding of the positive reception to the single,"It just made me feel so happy, because it made me feel like all the fear was worth it."



Smith's SNL performances marked the third time the singer had appeared at Studio 8H: In addition to singing a pair of tracks on a Louis C.K.-hosted episode in 2014, Smith returned the following year as a surprise vocalist when Disclosure were the musical guests.

In addition to the Smith performances, in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting and the death of Tom Petty, country singer Jason Aldean opened SNL with a cold open performance of "I Won't Back Down." Coincidentally, the resemblance between "I Won't Back Down" and Smith's "Stay With Me" resulted in Petty being named a co-songwriter on that Song of the Year and Record of the Year-winning song.

