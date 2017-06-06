Watch Ryan Adams Perform Crushing 'Doomsday' on 'Kimmel'

Ryan Adams nailed a no-frills version of "Doomsday" on Monday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! Decked in a Motörhead shirt and trademark jean jacket, Adams alternated between a measured croon and bursts of raw belting. He edged up the tempo slightly, adding a little extra vigor to the track's heartland-rock guitar crunch.

"Doomsday" is one of three singles from Adams' recently issued 16th LP, Prisoner, along with power ballad "Do You Still Love Me?" and folky "To Be Without You."

The singer-songwriter paid tribute to the late Chris Cornell last month during a concert in Auckland, New Zealand with a live version of Soundgarden classic "Black Hole Sun."

Adams will kick off the final leg of his ongoing North American tour on June 18th in Salt Lake City, Utah. The trek runs throughout the summer with intermittent breaks, and it includes a performance at Franklin, Tennessee's third-annual Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, alongside Justin Timberlake, Eddie Vedder and the Avett Brothers.