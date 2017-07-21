Run the Jewels dedicated a smoldering version of "Down" during Thursday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington. "Rest in peace," said rapper El-P, opening the poignant track from their most recent LP, 2016's Run the Jewels 3. "Love, love!" added bandmate Killer Mike.

The duo performed "Down" alongside vocalist Joi, whose soulful chorus took on an even deeper meaning in light of the Bennington tribute. "I know a few people pray for my demise, y'all," she sang. "But like cream, I had to rise/ I had to rise, y'all."

Rapper Trina joined the group for a frenetic take on "Panther Like a Panther," another highlight from the acclaimed Run the Jewels 3.







Bennington died Thursday morning from an apparent suicide. Many of the musician's fans, admirers and collaborators offered their condolences and memories on social media, including Rihanna, Paramore's Hayley Williams of Paramore, Chance the Rapper, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Ryan Adams, Pusha T and Jimmy Kimmel.

Stone Temple Pilots, whom Bennington fronted from 2013 to 2015, expressed their grief on their website, writing, "A beacon of light and hope is what you will always be to us. We love you Chester. We will miss you."

Bennington's Linkin Park bandmate Mike Shinoda tweeted that he's "shocked and heartbroken," adding that an official statement from the band "will come out as soon as we have one."