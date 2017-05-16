Watch Royal Blood's Furious New 'Hook, Line and Sinker' Video

British hard rock duo Royal Blood bash out their bruising new track, "Hook, Line and Sinker," in the video for the latest offering off their upcoming LP, How Did we Get So Dark?

Related How Royal Blood Reignited British Hard Rock The duo made believers out of Jimmy Page and Foo Fighters — with just two instruments

Ben Lowe directed the frenetic clip, which captures Royal Blood's riveting live show as it jumps between shots of the band raging onstage to their rapturous, head-banging audience. "Hook, Line and Sinker" finds bassist/singer Mike Kerr matching his vocal melodies to an array of maddening, blues-tinged riffs while drummer Ben Thatcher kicks out a stomping beat.

"Hook, Line and Sinker" follows Royal Blood's previously released single, "Lights Out." How Did We Get So Dark? follows Royal Blood's 2014 self-titled debut and is set to arrive June 16th. The duo began recording the LP in Brussels last November with producer Joylon Thomas and finished it in London with co-producer Tom Dalgety.

Royal Blood will tour throughout the summer in support of How Did We Get So Dark? The duo will kick off a short U.S. run June 2nd in Boston, while a second North American leg is scheduled to begin July 29th with a gig at the WayHome Music Festival in Oro-Medonte, Ontario. Royal Blood will play several U.S. festivals as well, including Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Outside Lands.